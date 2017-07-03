loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:[991] Turbo Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 2dr PDK Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr PDK, finished in Jet Black Metallic Paint with Black Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.

Accessories

20" Turbo S Alloy Wheels, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Yellow Brake Callipers, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Black Leather Interior, Seat Heating, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Door Sill Guards in Carbon and Illuminated, Privacy Glazing, LED Main Headlights in Black Including Porsche Dynamic Light System, rear Wiper, Sport Chrono Stopwatch Instrument Dial in White, Power Steering Plus, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SO66GHV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    1568 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
£149,950

1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD
United Kingdom

