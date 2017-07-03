loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 911

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:CARRERA 4S PDK ,Derivative:997 FL (GEN II) ,Variant: (997) Gen2 C4S PDK Convertible Sat-Nav Here we have a stunning Porsche 911 (997) gen 2 C4S convertible finished in aqua blue metallic with full black leather interior, first reg: 24/03/2010, With great specification including 7 speed PDK gearbox, PCM with satellite navigation and bluetooth phone modules, sport chrono plus package, 19in carrera classic alloys, adaptive hardback sport seats with heating, sport design steering wheel, universal audio interface, bose sound system, rear park assist, HPI checked, 12 months warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400623
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    BF10LPP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2010
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£51,990

County Garage,Keston ,2 Commonside
BR2 6BP
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!