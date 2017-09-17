loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£25,989
Variant name:CARRERA 4 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:997 ,Variant: 997 C4S CARRERA 4S 3.8 Tiptronic S Auto Black Leather, PCM Navigation, BOSE Sound, 19" Carrera S Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlamps with Powerwash, 12 Way Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Rear Park Assist, Climate Control, Cruise Control,
PASM, PSM, Crested Wheel Centres, Multi-function Steering Wheel. Full Porsche Main Dealer Service History. Part Exchange Welcome. Please Ask For A Finance Quotation.

  • Ad ID
    330090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LX06BVH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2006
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF,
United Kingdom

