Porsche > 911

Variant name:CARRERA 4 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:997 ,Variant: 997 C4S CARRERA 4S 3.8 Tiptronic S Auto Black Leather, PCM Navigation, BOSE Sound, 19" Carrera S Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlamps with Powerwash, 12 Way Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Rear Park Assist, Climate Control, Cruise Control,
PASM, PSM, Crested Wheel Centres, Multi-function Steering Wheel. Full Porsche Main Dealer Service History. Part Exchange Welcome. Please Ask For A Finance Quotation.
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF,
United Kingdom
