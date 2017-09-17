loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911

Compare this car
£129,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:[991] Gt Coupe GT3 ,Derivative:GT3 ,Variant: GT3 2dr PDK Porsche 911 GT3 2dr PDK

Accessories

Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Bi-Xenon headlights in black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Privacy glass, Centre console trim Aluminium brushed, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated front seats, 20-inch GT3 wheel, Cruise control, Sound Package Plus, Windscreen with grey top-tint, Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Chrono Package Plus, Telephone module, Digital radio (DAB DAB+ DMB), Decorative seams leather interior package in Red

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330079
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    3184 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Email Dealer >>

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed