Porsche 911

£113,990
Used condition, Franchise approved,

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Air blades with active cooling air flaps, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Electric hood operation with auto side windows, Electric windows + one touch open/close + door seal protection function, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrically powered wind deflector, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air quality sensor, Air recirculation system, Centre console storage, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Dual zone automatic climate control, Footwell illumination, Glovebox illumination, Ignition Lock illumination, Illumination of luggage compartment, Interior orientation lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather centre console storage compartment, Leather door panel armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Pollen/active carbon filters, Split folding rear seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartments in doors

  • Ad ID
    329139
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2981
Sheffield Road, Meadowhall
Sheffield,
United Kingdom

