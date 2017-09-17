loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Centre console trim in carbon,Cruise control,Smoking package,Carbon interior package,Bi-Xenon headlights in black,Sport Chrono Package,Luggage net passenger footwell,Key pouch in leather,Porsche Communication Management,Mobile phone preparation,Sound Package Plus,Floor mats,Light design package,Heated front seats,Lifting system front axle,Automatically dimming interior,Adaptive Sports seats Plus (18-way),Porsche Centre Leeds is proud to be recognised by Auto Express as one of the Best Car Dealers of 2017 in Leeds. We believe that purchasing your Approved Porsche should be a special experience and are on hand to make everything as simple as possible. All our Porsche Approved cars are supplied with a comprehensive 2 Year Porsche Approved Warranty and 2 Year Porsche Assistance. Porsche Centre Leeds has over 40 Approved Used Porsche and we can offer a nationwide delivery service. All of our cars are HPI clear and come prepared to the highest possible standard by our Porsche Technicians. To arrange a viewing/test drive or for more information please speak to a member the team. Upon request we can record a personalised walk around video.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329133
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3799
Email Dealer >>

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed