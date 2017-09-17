car description

Full Leather, Air Conditioning Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this extremely rare and very low mileage, 1994 Porsche 911 - 964 Carrera 2.Finished in arguably the best colour scheme of Guards Red with Full Black Leather Throughout and having covered only 47,000 miles from new. RARE NO SUNROOF.This beautiful example is complimented by a Full Service History and will come with a Porsche Main Dealer Service and a NEW 'No Advisory' MOT.Specification Includes: No Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Half Electric Adjustable Front Seats, Rear Wiper, Alloy Wheels. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - RAC WARRANTY