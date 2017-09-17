Variant name:[991] Carrera Coupe ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK
Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Lid of storage bin with Porsche crest, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Door sill guards in carbon illuminated, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Smoking package, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), ParkAssist (front and rear), Power steering Plus, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE® Surround Sound-System
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...