loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911

Compare this car
£91,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:[991] Carrera Coupe ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK

Accessories

Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Lid of storage bin with Porsche crest, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Door sill guards in carbon illuminated, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Smoking package, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), ParkAssist (front and rear), Power steering Plus, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE® Surround Sound-System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2253 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed