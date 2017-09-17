loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£106,990
Variant name:[991] Carrera 4 Cabriolet ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK

Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Jet Black Metallic, LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Steering code model designation rear painted, Smoking package, Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear), Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE® Surround Sound-System

  • Ad ID
    329020
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2565 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

