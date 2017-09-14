Porsche > 911

Accessories

Owners: 9,Mileage: 72716 ,First Registration: 1973,This rare car is one of 11 manufactured in this colour and comes with a fully documented history file., This 2.7RS is number 1419. Finished in Aubergine Purple, with white script writing and silver fusch alloy rims, the car was fitted with the following options from new, Sports seats, driver and passenger, 3 point automatic rear seatbelts, Additional main beam headlights, yellow, halogen H3 above bumper, Electric antenna, right with front loud speaker.,The car has had 9 owners in total and has covered 72716 miles., Originally a German car it was imported into the UK in 1990 and has spent its life in London and Surrey. The car is stunning condition throughout. Supplied with the car is full documentation of the restoration work that has been completed including labour time sheets and receipts detailing exactly what work has been carried out, evidence documenting the hours and detail into restoring the vehicle comes with the car as a full library of photographs showing the RS at each point of its restoration.