Porsche > 911

Used condition, Franchise approved,
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Air blades with active cooling air flaps, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Dynamic cornering light with headlamp levelling and speed sensitive driving light control, Electric hood operation with auto side windows, Electric windows + one touch open/close + door seal protection function, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrically powered wind deflector, Front lip spoiler, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight range control, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, Sports exhaust system, Tinted LED tail lights, Trim strips in high gloss finish, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 12V socket in front passenger footwell, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, Air quality sensor, Air recirculation system, Alcantara centre console main storage compartment, Alcantara door panel armrest, Alcantara seat centre panels, Alcantara steering wheel rim, Centre console storage, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Dual zone automatic climate control, Footwell illumination, Glovebox illumination, Ignition Lock illumination, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Illumination of luggage compartment, Interior orientation lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, LED reading lights, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Pollen/active carbon filters, Split folding rear seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartments in doors
Sheffield Road, Meadowhall
Sheffield,
United Kingdom
