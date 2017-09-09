Porsche > 911

car description

Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Bose, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Stereo, 2 keys with this car, Headlamp Jetwash, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Power Hood, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history We are pleased to offer this beautiful two owner example which benefits from a perfect service record and has been extremely well cared for. 19'' alloy-wheels with Pirelli P Zero tyres all round etc. We offer full dealer facilities which includes low rate flexible finance with Santander. Please call for further details, to arrange to view or to discuss finance options.