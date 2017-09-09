Bluetooth, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Sports Chrono, Sports Exhaust , 4x4 Boss Motor Company are delighted delighted to present this beautiful and highly equipped Porsche 911 - 997 Carrera 4S - GEN 2.Finished in the rare colour of Aqua Blue Metallic with Full Dark Blue Leather Throughout. This example is complimented by a FULL PORSCHE MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY and will come with a NEW 'No Advisory' MOT.ONLY 1 Previous keeper from new.Extensive Specification Includes: PCM - Porsche Navigation, Sports Chrono Package Plus, PDK Gearbox, Preferred Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift Gear Change, Sports Exhaust, Sports Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Porsche Bluetooth Connectivity, USB/Aux Input, Rear Park Distance Control, Xenon Headlamps, Porsche Turbo Alloy Wheels, Brake Calipers in Red, Climate Control. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - 6 MONTH RAC WARRANTY
Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
