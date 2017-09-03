loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

POA
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Auto dimming interior/exterior mirrors+rain sensor, Bi-xenon headlights with dynamic cornering/range adjustment, Body colour bumpers, Double-dome roof, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Engine cover with fixed spoiler, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated washer jets, LED daytime running lights, Outer door sill guards in chrome-plated stainless, Rear apron, Special paint, Sport design front apron, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, Water repellent side windows, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, 2 stage heated front seats, Adaptive sport seats, Alcantara roof lining, Aluminium handbrake lever and gear knob, Automatic air conditioning + active carbon filter, Centre console with three storage compartments, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Elec front seats with driver memory/mirrors memory, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Floor mats with leather edging, Footwell illumination, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Gear and handbrake lever in Aluminium look, Interior orientation lighting, Leather clothes hooks on seat backrests, Leather interior in natural leather, Lockable glovebox, Padded 3 spoke steering wheel, Split folding rear seats, Sports seat backrests in leather, Storage compartments in doors, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310129
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

