Porsche > 911

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Auto dimming interior/exterior mirrors+rain sensor, Body colour bumpers, Door entry guards with 'Turbo' logo, Dual chrome twin tailpipes on left and right, Electric windows with one touch open, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Full LED headlights including porsche dynamic light system plus (PDLS plus), Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, LED daytime running lights, Porsche active aerodynamics (PAA) for front and rear spoiler, Preparation for the roof transport system, Water repellent laminated side windows, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, 3 x 12V power sockets, Alcantara roof lining, Centre console storage, Centre console with three storage compartments, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Dual zone automatic climate control, Electric steering column with memory, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Footwell illumination, Ignition Lock illumination, Interior orientation lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Multifunction steering wheel, Pollen/active carbon filters, Split folding rear seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartments in doors