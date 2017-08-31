Porsche > 911

Used condition, Franchise approved,
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Bi-Xenon lighting system with headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, Outer door sill guards in chrome-plated stainless, Power windows with tip-up/tip-down + auto lowering inc. anti-jam, Water repellent laminated side windows, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, Alcantara roof lining, Automatic air conditioning + active carbon filter, Centre console storage, Centre console with three storage compartments, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Footwell illumination, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Interior orientation lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gearshift, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Lockable glovebox, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Split folding rear seats, Storage compartments in doors
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
