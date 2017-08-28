Porsche > 911

Used condition, Franchise approved,
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Door sill guards with logo, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, LED daytime running lights, Outer door sill guards in chrome-plated stainless, Power windows with tip-up/tip-down + auto lowering inc. anti-jam, Water repellent laminated side windows, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, 3 x 12V power sockets, Additional luggage area behind rear seats, Alcantara roof lining, Centre console storage, Centre console with three storage compartments, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Dual zone automatic climate control, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Footwell illumination, Ignition Lock illumination, Interior orientation lighting, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Pollen/active carbon filters, Split folding rear seats, Storage compartments in doors, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Sheffield Road, Meadowhall
Sheffield,
United Kingdom
