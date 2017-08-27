Porsche > 911

Used condition, Franchise approved,
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Lifting system front axle, Carbon interior package (with leather interior), Sports seat Plus backrests in leather, Adaptive Sports seats Plus, Full LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Centre console trim in carbon, Chrono Package Plus, Sound Package Plus, Telephone module, Privacy glass, Floor mats, Heated front seats, Light design package, Painted headlamp cleaning system cover, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, Racing Yellow seat belts, Windscreen with grey top-tint, 20-inch GT3 wheel, Bespoke video presentation available for this vehicle, Nationwide delivery, Porsche Financial Services funding packages available
Sheffield Road, Meadowhall
Sheffield,
United Kingdom
