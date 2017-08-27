loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£84,990
Variant name:[991] Carrera Coupe ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK

Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+), Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Heated multifunction steering wheel, SportDesign exterior mirrors, ParkAssist (front and rear), Floor mats, BOSE® Surround Sound-System, Leather interior package in two-tone combination

  • Ad ID
    308260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7971 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom

