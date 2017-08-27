Variant name:[991] Carrera Coupe ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK
Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+), Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Heated multifunction steering wheel, SportDesign exterior mirrors, ParkAssist (front and rear), Floor mats, BOSE® Surround Sound-System, Leather interior package in two-tone combination
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...