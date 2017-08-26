loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

Used condition, Franchise approved,

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Auto dimming interior/exterior mirrors+rain sensor, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Bi-Xenon headlights + Auto levelling, Body colour bumpers, Chrome plated stainless steel tailpipe, Electric windows with one touch open, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Front projector fog lamps, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated washer jets, LED daytime running lights, Preparation for the roof transport system, Rear spoiler, Water repellent side windows, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, Additional luggage area behind rear seats, Aluminium door panels, Automatic air conditioning + active carbon filter, Centre console with three storage compartments, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Driver and passenger footwell lighting, Driver's lumbar support, Elec front seats with driver memory/mirrors memory, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Front cupholders, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Individually folding rear seats, Interior orientation lighting, Lockable glovebox, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, rear side panels, Storage bins on all doors, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307937
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
