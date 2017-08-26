loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

Used condition, Franchise approved,

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Centre exhaust twin tailpipe, Door sill guards with logo, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front lip spoiler, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, Power windows with tip-up/tip-down + auto lowering inc. anti-jam, Rear diffuser, Sports exhaust system, Titanium coloured air intake trim, Water repellent laminated side windows, Welcome home function, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, 3 x 12V power sockets, Alcantara roof lining, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Centre console storage, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Electric height adjustable front seats, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Ignition Lock illumination, Interior orientation lighting, Leather clothes hooks on B pillar, Leather dashboard, LED reading lights, Pollen/active carbon filters, Sport design steering wheel, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartments in doors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307934
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2615 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3996
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

