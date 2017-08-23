loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£34,950
Variant name:Coupe 4wd ,Derivative:Carrera 4S ,Variant: Coupe 4wd 3.6 320 Carrera 4S 6Spd 2003 ( 53 ) Finished in Basalt Black with Black Full Leather Interior - Upgrades Include - Colour Crested Wheel Centres, Rear Wiper, Red Seat Belts, Heated Seats (pair), Seat Crests, Electric Seats with Memory, 18" Alloy Wheels - Standard Features Include - Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Airbags, Central locking, Alarm, Power steering, 4 seats.

Colour Crested Wheel Centres, Rear Wiper, Red Seat Belts, Heated Seats (pair), Seat Crests, Electric Seats with Memory, 18" Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Airbags, Central locking, Alarm, Power steering, 4 seats.

  • Ad ID
    306297
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YA53ZGD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    36710 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2003
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.6
520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom

