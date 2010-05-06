car description

Variant name:[997] Targa 4 S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: Targa 4 S, Turbo Bodied, 19" Turbo Alloys, PCM Sat Nav, Flawless Porsche Main Dealer Service History, Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche 911 C4S Targa. Presented in Basalt Black with Two Tone Black and Sand Beige Leather Upholstery. Superb specification includes 19" Turbo Alloy Wheels, PCM Satellite Navigation, BOSE Audio Upgrade, Heated Front Seats, Reverse Parking Sensors, Porsche Crest on Headrests, Xenon Headlights, Multi Function Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Chrome Plated Exhaust Tips. Coming complete with a flawless Porsche Main Dealer History completed on 06/05/2010 at 15304 miles by Porsche Cambridge, on 05/04/2012 at 22468 miles by Porsche Cambridge, and on 12/06/2014 at 27251 miles by Porsche Solihull, Porsche Cambridge 21/7/16 at 36056 miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.