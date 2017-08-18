car description

Variant name:[991] Turbo Coupe ,Variant: 911 Turbo Convertible PDK Sports Chrono PCM Satellite Navigation 20 inch Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels with Red Calipers Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Porsche 911 Turbo PDK Convertible. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Basalt Black with complimenting Carrera Red Leather Upholstery. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20" Diamond Faced Turbo Alloy Wheels with Red Calipers, PCM Navigation, Bluetooth, Sports Chrono, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Climate Control, DAB Radio with BOSE Surround Sound, Heated Electric Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Headlamp Wash and Tracker. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.