loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911

Compare this car
£102,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:[991] Turbo Coupe ,Variant: 911 Turbo Convertible PDK Sports Chrono PCM Satellite Navigation 20 inch Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels with Red Calipers Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Porsche 911 Turbo PDK Convertible. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Basalt Black with complimenting Carrera Red Leather Upholstery. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20" Diamond Faced Turbo Alloy Wheels with Red Calipers, PCM Navigation, Bluetooth, Sports Chrono, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Climate Control, DAB Radio with BOSE Surround Sound, Heated Electric Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Headlamp Wash and Tracker. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.

Accessories

20" Turbo Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Sports Chrono DAB Cruise Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YB14SBY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    10204 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Email Dealer >>

Meadowhall Riverside,Sheffield,Meadowhall Road
S9 1BW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed