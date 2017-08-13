loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£61,990
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Auto dimming interior/exterior mirrors+rain sensor, Bi-Xenon headlights + Auto levelling, Body colour bumpers, Door entry guards with 'Turbo' logo, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric windows with one touch open, Front projector fog lamps, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Rear spoiler, Third high level brake light, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, Additional luggage area behind rear seats, Automatic air conditioning + active carbon filter, Centre console with three storage compartments, Driver and passenger footwell lighting, Driver's lumbar support, Elec front seats with driver memory/mirrors memory, Front cupholders, Front door storage bins, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Integrated front head restraints, Lockable glovebox, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear armrest, Split folding rear seats, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
Silverlink Park, Wallsend
Newcastle,
United Kingdom

