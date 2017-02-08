Porsche > 911

Variant name:CARRERA GTS PDK ,Derivative:997 FL (GEN II) ,Variant: CARRERA GTS PDK 2011 ( 11 ) AWAITING PREPARATION! Finished in Platinum Silver with Black Full leather Interior - Upgrades Include - 3 Spoke PDK Multi-function Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather, Dynamic Conering Lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Telephone Module for PCM with Bluetooth, Heated Seats, PCM Including Navigation, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Windscreen Top Tint, Bose Sound, Electris Tilt/Slid Sunroof, Rear Park Assist, Rear Axle Diff Lock, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Extended Navigation Module, Intergrated 6 DVD Auto-changer, Auto Dimming Lights with Intergrated Rain Sensor, Sports Exhaust System - Standard Features Include - Alarm, Central locking, Cruise control, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning, Power steering, Remote central locking, 4 seats.
520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom
