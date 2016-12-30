Porsche > 911

Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Bose, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Radio, CD Player, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Folding Rear Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, 20'' Alloys VERY BIG SPEC GEN 2 911, COMES WITH SPORT CHRONO PACK WITH SPORTS EXHAUST,PANORAMIC ROOF,TURBO WHEELS,REVERSE CAMERA,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,CRUISE CONTROL,BOSE AUDIO,HEATED SEATS,DYNAMIC HEAD LIGHTS,918 STEERING WHEEL,INTERIOR LIGHT PACK,APPLE CAR PLAY,CARBON INTERIOR PACK,FOLDING DOOR MIRRORS,THE BEST SPORTS CAR MONEY CAN BUY !!
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom
