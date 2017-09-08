Porsche > 911

car description

We are pleased to offer this absolutely stunning 1978 911 SC





Registered 1.1.78 Manufactured Oct 1977

92,000 Miles



Lindgrun Green Metallic (Rare colour less than 20 in the UK)

Mackenzie dress tartan interior ( Options inc extra in the rear & door cards )

All numbers match to Porsche COA



Complete ownership log



In 1996 the engine was completely rebuilt with invoices on file from Autofarm



its covered under 5000miles since



Following the engine rebuild's completion, the Porsche was kept in heated storage until March 2009 when the previous owner purchased the car and re-commissioned it.



Works carried out included a thorough restoration of the bodywork - new sills, inner and outer kidney bowls, jacking points, and front wings - plus a 'glass out' re-spray in the original livery.



Marque specialists BS Motorsport fully overhauled the fuel injection system, while the CDU electrical system was rebuilt by BBA Remain.



In addition, the braking system was rebuilt with new discs, pads, and callipers.



Over £13,000 was spent, and the car has resided in a heated storage since completion with a small amount of use on dry days.



It comes with a large bookbinder of photographs, invoices, and expired MoTs verifying its pedigree.



Totally original down to the shelf speakers and 5 bar graphic equalizer cassette deck !



Huge expenditure has resulted in one of the finest SC cars on offer what will it need in the next 20 years ? Oil changes, brake pads that's about it.



Unrepeatable condition and specification.

Finance and export enquiries welcomed

