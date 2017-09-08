loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£49,995
car description

We are pleased to offer this absolutely stunning 1978 911 SC


Registered 1.1.78 Manufactured Oct 1977
92,000 Miles

Lindgrun Green Metallic (Rare colour less than 20 in the UK)
Mackenzie dress tartan interior ( Options inc extra in the rear & door cards )
All numbers match to Porsche COA

Complete ownership log

In 1996 the engine was completely rebuilt with invoices on file from Autofarm

its covered under 5000miles since

Following the engine rebuild's completion, the Porsche was kept in heated storage until March 2009 when the previous owner purchased the car and re-commissioned it.

Works carried out included a thorough restoration of the bodywork - new sills, inner and outer kidney bowls, jacking points, and front wings - plus a 'glass out' re-spray in the original livery.

Marque specialists BS Motorsport fully overhauled the fuel injection system, while the CDU electrical system was rebuilt by BBA Remain.

In addition, the braking system was rebuilt with new discs, pads, and callipers.

Over £13,000 was spent, and the car has resided in a heated storage since completion with a small amount of use on dry days.

It comes with a large bookbinder of photographs, invoices, and expired MoTs verifying its pedigree.

Totally original down to the shelf speakers and 5 bar graphic equalizer cassette deck !

Huge expenditure has resulted in one of the finest SC cars on offer what will it need in the next 20 years ? Oil changes, brake pads that's about it.

Unrepeatable condition and specification.
Finance and export enquiries welcomed

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316754
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Green
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1978
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.0
The Studio Ure Bank Top
Ripon, HG4 1JD, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

