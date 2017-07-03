PORSCHE 911 GTS PDK Auto

Accessories

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this stunning 2014 (64) Porsche Cayman GTS PDK for sale presented in Carrera white. This Cayman GTS is presented in excellent condition throughout, it has been exceptionally well looked after and comes with full Porsche main dealer service history.There is a fantastic specification on this GTS with all the right optional extras, the spec includes - Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 20 911 Turbo design alloy wheels, Painted Porsche crest on alloy wheels centre caps, GTS Exterior package, Alcantara interior (Dashboard, Headlining, Door cards, Steering wheel and armrest), Fully automatic climate control, Sports exhaust system, PASM, Suspension Damper Control, Sports chrono plus, Cruise control, Heated seats, Bose surround sound, Satellite navigation (PCM), Bluetooth telephone, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front and Rear parking sensors, Instrument dials in Carrera white, PDK 3 spoke sports steering wheel with paddles, GTS embossed in headrests, Guards red seat belts.All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.