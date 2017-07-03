loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 GTS PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4800 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: ORANGE

Aerokit Cup, BOSE Surround Sound System, Centre console trim Carbon, Electric slide/tilt glass sunroof, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, Fuel filler cap with Aluminium look finish, GTS interior package, Mobile phone preparation, ParkAssist (front and rear), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, Silver instrument dials20-inch 911 Turbo S wheels, painted in Black

  • Ad ID
    414857
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Porsche Centre Kendal
Kendal, LA96BX, Cumbria
United Kingdom

