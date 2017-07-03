PORSCHE 911 GTS 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13080 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
20'' 911 Turbo S Wheels Painted Black,Sport Chrono Package,Sports Exhaust System,Bi-Xenon Main Headlights,Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS),Porsche Communication Management (PCM),ParkAssist (Front And Rear) With Reversing Camera,Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV),BOSE Surround Sound System,Mobile Phone Preparation,Door Sill Guards In Carbon Illuminated,HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Centre Console Trim Carbon,Universal Audio Interface (AUX),Power Steering Plus,Seat Heating,Automatically Dimming Mirrors,Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors,Voice Control System,DAB Digital Radio,Instrument Dials In Carmine Red,Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM),Floor Mats
Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017