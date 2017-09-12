loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 GTS 2dr PDK Auto

£91,610
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11168 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Carmine Red

Accessories

20-Inch 911 Turbo S Wheel, Wheels painted in Black, Satellite Navigation, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Panoramic Roof System, Interior package GTS Carmine Red, ParkAssist, Front Seat Heating, Light Design Pack, Privacy Glass, Side Skirts, Power Steering Plus, Mobile Phone Preparation, Instrument Dials In Carmine Red, 509 Fire Extinguisher, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321020
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11168 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Porsche Centre Nottingham
Nottingham, NG21RS, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

