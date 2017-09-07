loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 GTS 2dr PDK Auto

£93,446
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10662 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: White Gloss

Accessories

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) inc. Navigation, Sport Chrono Package (in comb. with PCM), Sport Exhaust, 20" Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Facia, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, BOSE Surround Sound-System, DAB Digital Radio, Single CD Player, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Remaining Manufacturer Warranty, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Sunroof

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10662 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Stratstone Cardiff
Cardiff, CF143BH, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

