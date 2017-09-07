PORSCHE 911 GTS 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10662 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: White Gloss
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) inc. Navigation, Sport Chrono Package (in comb. with PCM), Sport Exhaust, 20" Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Facia, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, BOSE Surround Sound-System, DAB Digital Radio, Single CD Player, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Remaining Manufacturer Warranty, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Sunroof
Stratstone Cardiff
Cardiff, CF143BH, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
