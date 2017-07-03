PORSCHE 911 GTS 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Colour to Sample
Sports Bucket Seats,BOSE Surround Sound System,GT Sport Steering Wheel,Power Steering Plus,Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,Park Assist,Rear Axle Steering,Cruise Control,PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes),Heated Seats,GTS Interior Package,Silver Instrument Dials,Aluminium Fuel Filler Cap,Carbon Door Sill Guards,Headlamp Cleaning System Covers Painted,Steering Column Casing in Leather,Alcantara Sun Visors,LED Headlamps in Black,Side Skirts Painted,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management),Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 09/06/20
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017