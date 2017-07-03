loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 GTS 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GTS 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Colour to Sample

Sports Bucket Seats,BOSE Surround Sound System,GT Sport Steering Wheel,Power Steering Plus,Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,Park Assist,Rear Axle Steering,Cruise Control,PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes),Heated Seats,GTS Interior Package,Silver Instrument Dials,Aluminium Fuel Filler Cap,Carbon Door Sill Guards,Headlamp Cleaning System Covers Painted,Steering Column Casing in Leather,Alcantara Sun Visors,LED Headlamps in Black,Side Skirts Painted,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management),Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 09/06/20

  • Ad ID
    414869
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£109,500

Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

