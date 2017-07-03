PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS PDK 4.0 991 Coupe

Accessories

Lava Orange metallic Black & Orange leather race seats, one local owner with only 1,960 miles & immaculate throughout with very high specification including £11,000 in cost options - PCCB Ceramic brakes, PCM Sat Nav with Sound package Plus, front axle lifting system, 6-point seat belts in Red inc passengers, switchable sports exhaust, Black roll cage, Orange stitching, carbon fibre interior finish, Carbon RS door entry guards, Anthracite wheels, Lava orange seat belts, 918 Spider Race Carbon bucket seats, G-Techniq wheel protection, full paint PPF paint protection film on front, roof, sides and rear wing, Suede headlining, climate A/C, adjustable suspension, Pit Speed function, PDK Sport mode, Media connectivity, PVTS Tracker. One local owner and unmarked throughout. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.