PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS 2dr, Very rare and collectable example with full Porsche service hi

Accessories

PCM Navigation, Porsche Ceramic Brakes, Orange Roll Cage, Carbon Back Bucket Seats, Four Point Harness Seat Belts, Sports Chrono Package, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Alcantara Gear Selector, Carbon Rear Spoiler.,Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning and highly collectable Porsche 997 GT3 RS Gen1 finished in solid black with orange GT3 RS decals, Orange Mirrors, Black 19 RS Wheels and Anthracite Cloth and Alcantara Interior. With less than 1200 made worldwide the RS was produced as a homologation model for use in a range of racing series and therefore represents a fantastic future investment opportunity. The specification on this car includes PCM Navigation, Porsche Ceramic Brakes, Orange Roll Cage, Carbon Back Bucket Seats, Four Point Harness Seat Belts, Sports Chrono Package, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Alcantara Gear Selector, Carbon Rear Spoiler and much more. This car has always been maintained and service by Porsche Dealers, with a full Porsche service history carried out at Porsche Guildford on 22/10/09 at 11619miles and 07/10/11 at 19997miles, Porsche Leicester on 27/09/13 at 22978miles and by Porsche Leeds on 18/03/16 at 26760miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.