PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GT3 RS 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: White

20-inch GT3 RS Wheels,Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes ,Lifting System Front Axle,Porsche Communication Management PCM including navigation,Sport Chrono Package incl. Porsche Track Precision App,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,Sound Package Plus,Mobile Phone Preparation,Roll Cage in White,White Instrument Dials,Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor,Black Smooth Leather Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever,Racing Yellow Seat Belts,Floor Mats,Video Presentation Available

  • Ad ID
    414858
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£199,000

Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

