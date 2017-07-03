loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 GT3 2dr PDK Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GT3 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10526 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Carrara White Metallic

Accessories

20'' GT3 Wheels,Wheels Painted In Satin Platinum,Sport Chrono Package,Sports Exhaust System,Lifting System Front Axle,Bi-Xenon Main Headlights In Black,Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS),Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Mobile Phone Preparation,Universal Audio Interface (AUX),Sound Package Plus,HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Storage Compartment Lid Alcantara With Porsche Crest,Automatically Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrors,Guards Red Seat Belts,Heated Front Seats,Light Design Package,Side Skirts Painted,Cruise Control,DAB Digital Radio,White Instrument Dials,Floor Mats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414856
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10526 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£119,500

Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!