PORSCHE 911 GT3 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GT3 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7905 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Guards Red
20-inch GT3 Wheels,Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes,Cruise Control,Digital Radio,Heated Front Seats,Porsche Dynamic Light System,Sound Package Plus,Mobile Phone Preparation,Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black incl. PDLS,Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors,Front Axle Lifting System,Chrono Package Plus,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,Porsche Communication Management including Navigation,Adaptive Sports Seats Plus,Decorative Seams Leather Interior Package in Red,Centre Console Trim Aluminium Brushed,Guards Red Seat Belts,Rear Window Privacy Glass,Floor Mats,Windscreen with Grey Top-Tint,Video Presentation Available
Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017