PORSCHE 911 GT3 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GT3 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29418 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Black
Sport Chrono Package Plus, Carbon interior package, Front Seat Heating, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Communication Management, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, 20?? Alloys, Seat Belts Speed Yellow, Cruise Control, Sound Package Plus, Thicker 3-spoke sports steering wheel, Top Tinted Windscreen, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Porsche Stability Management (PSM)
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017