PORSCHE 911 GT3 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: GT3 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29418 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Sport Chrono Package Plus, Carbon interior package, Front Seat Heating, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Communication Management, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, 20?? Alloys, Seat Belts Speed Yellow, Cruise Control, Sound Package Plus, Thicker 3-spoke sports steering wheel, Top Tinted Windscreen, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Porsche Stability Management (PSM)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29418 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
£93,991

Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom

