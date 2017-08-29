loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 GT2 RS

£389,950
No. 136 Of 500
RHD
Lightweight Battery
ASK Sound Package
Carbon Front Wing
Lightweight Design With Halogen Headlights
PCM With Telephone And Navigation Module
Universal Multimedia Interface
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    14500 mi
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

