loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

Compare this car
£389,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

No. 136 Of 500
RHD
Clubsport Pack Including Roll Cage And Fire Extinguisher
19' GT3 Style Alloys
Lightweight Battery
ASK Sound Package
Carbon Front Wings
Lightweight Design With Halogen Headlights
PCM With Telephone And Navigation Module
PCCB (Ceramic Brakes)
PASM(Porsche Damper Control)
Universal Multimedia Interface
Instrument Cluster Dials In Black
Gear Lever In Alcantara
Handbrake Lever In Alcantara
Carrera GT Bucket Seats
Cruise Control
Electronic Air Conditioning
Alcantara Roof Lining
GT3 Steering Wheel In Alcantara
Seat Belts In Guards Red
Aluminium Fuel Tank Cap
Carbon Exterior Package
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

Accessories

porsche 911 gt2 rs clubsport silver alcantara alloy-wheels air-con carbon ceramic-brakes cruise-control fsh lightweight pasm pcm-telephone rhd sat-nav warranty 2011 fast german rwd sportscar petrol hands-free-phone pccb coupe 2-plus-2 997 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308949
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    14500 mi
Email Dealer >>

159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed