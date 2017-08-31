PORSCHE 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

No. 136 Of 500
RHD
Clubsport Pack Including Roll Cage And Fire Extinguisher
19' GT3 Style Alloys
Lightweight Battery
ASK Sound Package
Carbon Front Wings
Lightweight Design With Halogen Headlights
PCM With Telephone And Navigation Module
PCCB (Ceramic Brakes)
PASM(Porsche Damper Control)
Universal Multimedia Interface
Instrument Cluster Dials In Black
Gear Lever In Alcantara
Handbrake Lever In Alcantara
Carrera GT Bucket Seats
Cruise Control
Electronic Air Conditioning
Alcantara Roof Lining
GT3 Steering Wheel In Alcantara
Seat Belts In Guards Red
Aluminium Fuel Tank Cap
Carbon Exterior Package
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
