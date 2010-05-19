Porsche 911 GT2, Investment Opportunity, 19 Inch GT2 Alloy Wheels, Yellow Brake Calipers, Ceramic Brakes, PCM Satellite Navigation, Carbon Back Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Low Mileage, Full Porsche History

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this rare and collectable Porsche 911 997 GT2. This immaculate vehicle is a true collector’s piece and a certain investment opportunity in today's ever appreciating classic 911 market. Presented in excellent condition both mechanically and cosmetically and benefitting from an exceptional Porsche service record it is without question the best value example of its kind currently for sale today. Finished in Arctic Silver Metallic with Black GT2 Decals complimented with Full Black Carbon Back GT2 Bucket Seats, Yellow Seatbelts, Black Alcantara Roof Lining and finished with a Black Roll Cage. Specification includes 19" GT2 Alloy Wheels with Yellow Brake Calipers, Ceramic Brakes, PCM Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Alcantara Gear Selector, Bi Xenon Headlights with Headlamp Wash, Porsche Floor Carpets Plus much more. This stunning example comes with a full Porsche service history completed by Porsche Silverstone on 19/05/2010 at 5605 Miles, Porsche London on 07/10/11 at 13693 Miles, Porsche Reading on 29/07/13 at 25058 Miles, Porsche Leeds on 11/09/15