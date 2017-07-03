car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 E Coupe 1969 matching numbers, 5 speed, history present 1969 Original Porsche 911E coupe. Fully restored to the original specifications and in magnificent condition. Paint is Irischgrun (6806) with a beige leatherette (9824) interior. The car has had only 2 owners. Full documentation since 1978 and the birth certificate are present. The 1991 CC, 6 cyl, 140 HP engine and the 5 speed manual gearbox are matching numbers and fully revised. The car also has original 14” Fuchs wheels and brakes of the S edition. This beautiful restored car is a good investment with a lot of potential. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport. Porsche 911 E Coupe 1969 matching numbers, 5 vitesses, histoire present Porsche 911 E coupe d’origine de 1969. Restauration en specifications d’origines et en etat merveilleux. Peinture d’origine Irischgrun (6806) avec interieur skaï beige (9824). Voiture a eu seulement 2 proprietaires. Documentation complet depuis 1978 et certificat de naissance sont presents. Moteur de 1991 CC 6 cyl, avec 140 din cv et boite manu