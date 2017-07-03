Porsche 911 Coupe 1997

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 996 coupe dark blue beige leather 121.000 km 1997 Porsche 911 996 coupe. The dark blue paint is in very good condition and combines very well with the beige interior. The 3387 cc 6 cyl 300 hp engine runs very good in combination with the automatic gearbox with Tiptronic. The car has leather interior, automatic gearbox, electric adjustable seats, climate control, navigation and sliding/tilting roof. A very beautiful car, technically very well maintained and very luxurious so a pleasure to drive. Car has european title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.