loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 911 Coupe 1990

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT 1990 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 2 Tiptronic in good condition 1990 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 2 coupe. Porsche 964 is the inside name of the Porsche 911, built between 1989 and 1994. Originally delivered in Holland on the 21st of february and gone to Belgium a couple of years ago (Car Pass and proof of real kms are present). Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The car has dark blue paint and a beautiful leather interior, the original 3600 CC 250 HP engine and Tiptronic automatic gearbox for driving fully automatically or shift gear yourself by the +/-function. The car also has airco, partially electric adjustable seats etc. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive porsche 911 coupe 1990 blue leather tiptronic automatic semi-automatic fast german rwd sportscar petrol 2-plus-2 964 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1990
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!