Porsche 911 Coupe 1990

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT 1990 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 2 Tiptronic in good condition 1990 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 2 coupe. Porsche 964 is the inside name of the Porsche 911, built between 1989 and 1994. Originally delivered in Holland on the 21st of february and gone to Belgium a couple of years ago (Car Pass and proof of real kms are present). Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The car has dark blue paint and a beautiful leather interior, the original 3600 CC 250 HP engine and Tiptronic automatic gearbox for driving fully automatically or shift gear yourself by the +/-function. The car also has airco, partially electric adjustable seats etc. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.