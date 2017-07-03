Porsche 911 Coupe 1966

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 911 coupe 12/66 matching numbers for simple restoration 1966 Porsche 911 coupe. This Ur-Elfer was originally delivered in Culver City California in colour Polorot (6602B) with black imitation leather interior. The car has matching numbers 1991 CC engine (M901/06) with 130 HP and manual gearbox (G902/0). Engine runs. Birthcertificat is present. This Porsche is a good basis for simple restoration. A 1966 Porsche 911 like this one becomes very rare and is a good investment with a lot of potential. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.