PORSCHE 911 CLASSIC 964 Coupe Tiptronic LHD 1990

£40,995
car description

Diamond Blue Metallic with black leather interior a stunning combination. This immaculate LHD 964 Carrera 2 Tiptronic has only covered 65,000 careful miles (105,000 kms) and the underside is as immaculate as the body and interior. This car has to be seen to be appreciated. It has been maintained to a very high standard and comes with the desirable M030 sports suspension package which was an option, it has air conditioning and a sunroof.;;We can arrange international delivery, please inquire.;;The car has undergone a comprehensive 60 point check and has been extremely well cared for. It will be supplied with a fresh 12 month MOT.;;Viewing is essential

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Model
    964 Coupe Tiptronic LHD
