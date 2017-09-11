PORSCHE 911 CARRERA S PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA S PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41500 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Yellow
Racing Yellow, 1 owner, Sports seats electrical, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, 20-inch Carrera S wheel, Rear wiper, Wheel centres, Tyre Pressure monitoring system (TPM) 433 MHz, Top tinted windscreen, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Telephone module, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 4 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 60,800
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
