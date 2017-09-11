loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 CARRERA S PDK Auto

£60,800
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA S PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41500 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Yellow

Racing Yellow, 1 owner, Sports seats electrical, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, 20-inch Carrera S wheel, Rear wiper, Wheel centres, Tyre Pressure monitoring system (TPM) 433 MHz, Top tinted windscreen, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Telephone module, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 4 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 60,800

  • Ad ID
    319377
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

