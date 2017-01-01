Porsche 911 Carrera

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3164cc Transmission: Manual 5 Speed 915 Mileage: 75 727 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 5.60secs Top Speed: 152Mph BHP: 231 In stock now is this superb Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera coupe. First registered in January 1985 the car has covered just 75727 miles from new. FInished in Crystal Green with pinstripe cloth interior the car was ordered without a rear spoiler and looks superb for it. A stunning full service history is present, in addition to two service books (the first was filled with stamps!) there is a ring binder full of old invoices for work done, old MOTs etc. 21/01/85 at 1180 miles, AFN Porsche London (supplying dealer) 15/02/85 at 2725 miles, AFN Porsche London 12/04/85 at 6324 miles, AFN Porsche London 22/06/87 at 8648 miles, Isaac Agnew Porsche Belfast 30/08/89 at 22894 miles, Tognola Engineering 23/12/91 at 36168 miles, Tognola Engineering 30/06/93 at 50119 miles, Ashurst Wood Garage 20/10/96 at 58777 miles, Ashurst Wood Garage 31/01/01 at 69168 miles, Lancaster Porsche Colchester 19/02/02 at 69804 miles, Lancaster Porsche Colchester 15/01/03 at 70068 miles, Lancaster Porsche Colchester 01/06/04 at 70385 miles, Porsche Centre Colchester 08